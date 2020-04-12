Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.91.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.