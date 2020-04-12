SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get SAMPO OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SAMPO OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAMPO OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.