SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.32.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 1,631,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,025. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.