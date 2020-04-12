Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on R. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Ryder System stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.92. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

