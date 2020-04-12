RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,946. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

