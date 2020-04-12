Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBS. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.60 ($2.99).

RBS stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

