Royal Bank of Canada Trims Just Group (LON:JUST) Target Price to GBX 130

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Just Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.23).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 54.20 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.79.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

