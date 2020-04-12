Royal Bank of Canada Trims Just Group (LON:JUST) Target Price to GBX 130

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Just Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.23).
Just Group stock opened at GBX 54.20 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.79.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
