Royal Bank of Canada Trims GVC (LON:GVC) Target Price to GBX 790

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GVC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 964.71 ($12.69).

GVC opened at GBX 672.80 ($8.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 794.17. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.33%.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

