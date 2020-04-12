Royal Bank of Canada Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,216 ($29.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,164.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

