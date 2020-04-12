Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $11.72 on Thursday.
About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
