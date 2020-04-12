Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 320

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 264.89 ($3.48).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.75 ($2,162.26). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

