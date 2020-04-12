Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 9,300

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,039 ($105.75).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 7,834 ($103.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 43.00. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 69.78 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,563.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,260.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This is a boost from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

