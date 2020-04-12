Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 375

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

