Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 380

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AV. Investec cut shares of Aviva to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 406.30 ($5.34).

AV opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

