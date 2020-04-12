Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.50 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

