Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

