Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.93.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.