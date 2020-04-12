Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.44. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
