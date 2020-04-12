Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.44. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

