RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 595,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RLI by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.