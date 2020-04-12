Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 580,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $66,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

