Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $393,748.71 and $102.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 146,034,443 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

