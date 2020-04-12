Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

