Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).
Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.99. The company has a market cap of $294.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.