Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.99. The company has a market cap of $294.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Group will post 2144.000048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

