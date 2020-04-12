Research Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Acceptance Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $20.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $317.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.16 and its 200 day moving average is $418.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 224,097 shares valued at $85,858,247. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

