Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,910

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,749.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

