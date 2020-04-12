Relx (LON:REL) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,749.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,865.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.