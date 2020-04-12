Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 670.09 ($8.81).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 551.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

