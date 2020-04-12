Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Purchases A$31,960.00 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Kevin Dundo purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,960.00 ($22,666.67).

ASX:RED opened at A$0.22 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red 5 Limited has a one year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00.

Red 5 Company Profile

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

