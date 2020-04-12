Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Purchases A$31,960.00 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Kevin Dundo purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,960.00 ($22,666.67).
ASX:RED opened at A$0.22 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.81. Red 5 Limited has a one year low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a one year high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00.
Red 5 Company Profile
