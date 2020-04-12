Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

