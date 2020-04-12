Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Raised to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbone Brothers to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.89 million and a PE ratio of 31.05. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,972.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.44%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

