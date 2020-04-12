RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

RANJY stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.955 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

