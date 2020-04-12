Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on METC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.