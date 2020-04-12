Quebecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $5,695.94 and $3.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.