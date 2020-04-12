Quark (QRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $247.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.