Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $110,350.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $176,605.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $156,455.00.

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.43.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

