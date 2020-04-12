Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

