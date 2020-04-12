Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Reduced by Cormark

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$3.62 on Friday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

