Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

