Premier Miton Group’s (PMI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.04.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £56,017.50 ($73,687.85).

