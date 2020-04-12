Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target (up previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.75 ($18.53).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,222.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436.50 ($18.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

