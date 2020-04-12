Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PLSQF opened at $13.45 on Wednesday.
Plus500 Company Profile
