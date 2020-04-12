Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLSQF opened at $13.45 on Wednesday.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,200 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

