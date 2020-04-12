PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 197,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

