PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $659,506.40 and $70,555.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,033.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.03370184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00758256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.