Piper Sandler Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $48.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an in-line rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

