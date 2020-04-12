Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

