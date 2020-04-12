Piper Sandler Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $28.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,640,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

