Piper Sandler Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $34.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. TheStreet cut OneMain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 2,497,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

