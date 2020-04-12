Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $83.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.13.
NYSE:COF traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,647. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.