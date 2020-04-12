Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $83.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.13.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,647. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

