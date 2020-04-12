Pillar Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $482.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.