Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 710 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 727.40 ($9.57).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 599.60 ($7.89) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total value of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.